Terrorism shall be rooted out through operation RUF: COAS

RAWALPINDI June 16 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan has fought against

terrorism indiscriminately and shall root it out through ongoing

operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF).

General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated this while addressing

participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence

University Islamabad.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to national

security, the COAS said that the full spectrum of threat demands

comprehensive national response and Army is fully engaged in

enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of

the state.

He said that terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity.

Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately.

He said that terrorism cannot be defeated by closing eyes

from one’s own responsibilities and resorting to throwing blames

outside as being done by few players in the region.

He said that Pakistan Army is committed to defence and

security of the country and shall continue to perform with support

of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at NDU, COAS was received by President

NDU Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar.