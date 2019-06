BEIJING, June 10 (APP):Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Vladimir Norov has said that the leaders of eight member countries would gather and address security and other topics during the summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this week.

“We’ll discuss some hot international and regional issues, as well as topics related to peace and stability for SCO countries and the region,” Norov told China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview here.