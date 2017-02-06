Terrorism incidents diminish due to govt efforts: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Monday that incidents of terrorism had diminished to a great extent since Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) came into power.

Talking to a private news channel, he said terrorism was not issue only of Pakistan but was global issue.

Pakistan valiant forces had been successfully fighting for elimination of terrorism from the country, he added.

The minister said terrorism had badly affected every sect and religion in Pakistan. Several operations were conducted against terrorists and militants in Punjab as well, he added.

Karachi is economic hub of the country, he said law and order situation of metropolitan city had visibly improved.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was leveling fake allegations against the government.

He urged PTI to work for the welfare and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people instead of criticising others.