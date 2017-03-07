Terrorism global challenge has no religion: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Tuesday said that terrorism as a global challenge has no religion nor a single country can claim immunity from terrorism.

He further added that unified and collective action against this global menace is the only solution to root out terrorism. He was speaking to the Ambassador of France Martine Dorance who called on him here at Parliament House.

The Speaker highlighted that Pakistan seeks to add concrete substance

to its ties with France and urged the French Ambassador to consolidate Pak-France trade relations.

He added that France shines prominently in Pakistan’s strategic calculations of outreach to Europe and underlined the need for regular exchange of Parliamentary delegations in the form of Parliamentary Friendship Groups to explore further avenues of cooperation.

The Ambassador of France Mrs. Martine Dorance endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for expansion and diversification of trade relations and highlighted that France is also committed to strengthen inter-Parliamentary and people-to-people ties with Pakistan. She also reinforced French support to strengthen democratic institutions in Pakistan. French Ambassador highly appreciated Pakistan’s decision to Host PSL final in Lahore and expressed her sincere wishes for return of international cricket to Pakistan.

Dorance Martine added that the audacity of the people of Pakistan also deserve appreciation. Referring to Pakistan’s frontline role in war on

terror, the French Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan’s steadfast

endeavors to root out terrorism offers lessons for the people of France who have witnessed a recent spate of terrorist attacks on their soil.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq outlined that the decision to host PSL Final was a

difficult decision; however, the people, security agencies and political

leadership of Pakistan unanimously declared to host the final in Pakistan and demonstrated that Pakistan is unified against the agents of hatred and terror.

He added that entire nation was jubilant to host the PSL Final in Lahore and Government of Pakistan has demonstrated an unflinching resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.