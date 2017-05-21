ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Sunday said terrorism and criminal activities had
decreased to a great extent in Karachi due to concrete measures
taken by the federal government.
Peace had restored in the metropolitan city due to Karachi
operation and incidents of terrorism, street crimes and extortions
had diminished, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said law and order situation was much better in Karachi
as compared to past and people were now living in a peaceful
environment.
Musadik Malik said several criminals who involved in heinous
crime were arrested and punished by paramilitary forces.
Terrorism, criminal activities decreased in Karachi: Musadik
