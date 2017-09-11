Terror uprooted, playgrounds to resonate with activity: minister

LAHORE, Sept 11 (APP): Provincial Minister for Sports and

Youth Affairs Jehangir Shuja Khanzada has said that collected

efforts of the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies and people

have broken the backbone of terrorist networks and eliminated

their hideouts in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Defence Day

titled ‘Difaa-e-Pakistan – Mera Eman’ at Unique College here on

Monday, he said that the playgrounds in the country would see a

new life of activity and the arrival of ICC World-XI for three

T20 cricket matches was a step towards achieving this ideal.

The ceremony commemorated sacrifices of the 1965 war

heroes and the martyrdom of former Punjab home minister

Col (retd) Shuja Khanzada, who destroyed terrorist networks

in the province before embracing martyrdom in a suicide attack.

Jehangir Khanzada said his father was a great patriot who

believed in protecting the country at the cost of his life. He

said the late Shuja Khanzada was aware of the threats to his

life, but he wanted to see the country free of all terrorists.

The sports minister said the armed forces had annihilated

terrorists with their guns and ammunition and now was the time

to present the beautiful face of the country through sports

and rich culture.

Talking about the initiatives of the Punjab government

against terrorism, he said that law and order situation had

improved a great deal due to the coordinated efforts of the

law-enforcement agencies, and civil and military organisations.

He said that the National Action Plan (NAP) was being

implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that the enactment of laws related to counter-terrorism

force, the rent house affairs, wall-chalking, use of loud-speakers,

public order, amendments to the arms and security ordinance,

computerised arms licences, closure of web links, geo-tagging

of mosques, religious seminaries and minority worship places

and police reforms were different steps in the implementation

of NAP.

He said that sports was an antidote to terrorism as it

inculcated tolerance and helped in controlling our aggressive

attitude in lives. He said that the culture of sports in

society would help overcome terrorist and extremist tendencies.

He paid special tribute to the martyred soldiers and the

“Ghazis”, who protect the frontiers of the country day and

night. The minister appreciated the girl students for their

dramatic performance to create awareness in society. The

minister also raised slogan of Pakistan Zindabad with the

students.

The students presented different war songs and a play on

anti-terrorist theme, which won applaud from the audience.

A special documentary was also played on the life and

achievements of Col (retd) Shuja Khanzada as a soldier,

diplomat, politician and terrorist-buster.

The other guests included Brig (retd) Tariq Rasool,

Director Sports Wapda Col (retd) Mohsin, Prof Muhammad Jawad

of Punjab University and former Olympian Khwaja Jameel.