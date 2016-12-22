Terror incidents witnessed 80 per cent decrease: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Balighur

Rehman Thursday apprised the Senate that after the incumbent government came in power corridor, terrorism incidents had witnessed 80 per cent decrease in the country.

Winding up discussion on the adjournment motion on Quetta Civil

Hospital terror attack report, the minister said terrorist incidents had

not only drastically reduced but also the sectarian related terrorism

significantly plunged in the country during the tenure of present government.

He said 100 per cent mapping of religious seminaries in the Capital and Punjab had been completed while it was done 75 per cent and 80 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively.

The minister said around 2000 suspicious seminaries had been shut down so far.

Balighur Rehman said the National Action Plan (NAP) was being pursued actively. Special courts were set up and the operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched to purge the terrorism from the country.

He said the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had also been made functional and effective to check terrorism in the country.

Recruitments in NACTA were being made to increase its reach-out, he added.

The minister said NACTA’s budget had been increased to Rs 1.59 billion this year to make it financially independent and viable.

Balighur Rehman said a helpline had been established to check hate speeches and the people could lodge their complaints on it.

He said over 15,000 cases had been registered for violation of loudspeaker act in the country. The government was also taking measures for plugging terror financing for which strict monitoring was being done to check money transactions through Hawala, he added.

The minister said strict action was also being taken against proscribed organizations and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan held a meeting with a delegation of Defa-e-Pakistan Council headed by Maulana Sami-ul-Haq. Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi was also part of that delegation, he added.

Balighur Rehman refuted the impression that the government had a

soft for any proscribed organization. The federal government promptly

shared intelligence alerts with all the stakeholders, including provincial governments, he said.

He said ban had been imposed on issuing passports and arms licenses to the people on fourth schedule. Their bank accounts had also been freezed and an amount of over Rs 30 million was seized, he added.

The minister said the counter terrorism force had been established and over 1100 personnel had been employed in Punjab, 700 in Sindh, 1000 in Balochistan, 2200 in KPK, 168 Gilgit-Baltistan and 250 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said all the media houses were also taken on board to check glorification of militants and a visible improvement could be noticed in that regard.

Regarding FATA reforms, the minister said the government had done a

lot of work in that regard by consulting all the stakeholders, especially the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He said Pakistan had become the first country of the world for having 100 per cent bio-matric SIMs. Some 98.3 million SIMs had so far been blocked, he added.

Balighur Rehman said a Cyber Crime Bill had also been passed. The process for repatriation of Afghan refugees had also started, he said.