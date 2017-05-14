Terror incidents Indian attempts to destabilise Pakistan: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, May 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the killing of labourers near Gwadar, Mastung blast and other such incidents are attempts to destabilise

Pakistan by India.

Talking to the media here Sunday, the minister said that the attacks

were being carried out by India and other anti-Pakistan forces to

sabotage development projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC).

Kh Asif said that all Pakistani geographical boundaries would be

protected at all costs.