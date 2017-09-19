Terror incidents decreased due to effective measures: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said terrorist incidents had

decreased in the country due to the effective measures taken by the

government.

Armed forces and civilians had rendered supreme sacrifices in

the war against terror, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said war would continue till complete elimination of the

menace of terrorism from the country.

Under the National Action Plan, more than 150,000 people had been

arrested while many were taken into custody on charges of hate speech,

he said.

Musadik Malik said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and other

countries should also play their role for the purpose.

Replying to a query, Musadik Malik said the government had offered

a comprehensive package for exporters to increase trade volume.