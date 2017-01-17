Terror attacks significantly diminish in Pakistan: Raheel Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General ® Raheel Sharif on Tuesday said that the number of terror attacks had significantly dropped in the country.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, he shed light over Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and sacrifices rendered by the countrymen and the soldiers, a private news channel reported.

He said that terrorists were taking advantage of digital means of communication and called for the world powers to cooperate to root-out extremism.