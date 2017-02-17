Terror attacks cannot deter nation’s resolve to combat terrorism: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday said recent wave of terrorism would not deter the nation’s resolve to wipe out this menace.

He was talking to media after the inaugural function of three-day

‘Heritage Fest Mela Yaraan’ at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Irfan Siddiqui said, “The whole nation is committed to fight against

those who want to destroy the national unity and sovereignty of the country”.

He emphasized that the literary personalities should play their role on

ideological, civilization and cultural fronts for educating and motivating the nation to show unity at this difficult time.

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family members of those who died in the recent terrorist attacks and urged the nation to stand against terrorism with unity.

Earlier, Irfan Siddiqui formally inaugurated the cultural festival, visited various cultural stalls and interacted with the artisans gathered from across the country.

Joint Secretary NHLH Division, Mashhood Ahmad Mirza and Director General, PNCA, Jamal Shah were also present on the occasion.