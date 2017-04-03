Tennis trials from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): To select a three-member 12 and under squad, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) would be holding three-day open trials from April 5 to 7 here at PTF Tennis Complex.

The selected team would take part in 1st Asian Tennis Federations 12 and under Team competition scheduled to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal from May 15, said a press release issued here.

The Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) has recently decided to add 12 and under team completions in its annual development calendar. The Asian tennis playing nations are divided in five Geographical regions; Pakistan with six other countries are in ATF south Asian Region which includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTF has already included 10 & under and 12 & under events in its domestic tennis circuit from January, 2016, and has already identified promising players in these age groups.

PTF is also in the process of preparing a long-term coaching program for talented young players.

The PTF has also launched expanded Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and around 2000 new players have been exposed to tennis in 2016 and has set a much higher goal of increasing the number this year as well.

Two teams emerging from this group will be promoted to play finals which will be played at Kazakhstan later this year.

PTF will provide free accommodation to all participants and one official from each province and those three selected will also get railway fare both ways. Former Davis Cup player, Inamul Haq, has been appointed as trial coordinator.