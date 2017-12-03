Tennis main draws on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Seven Pakistanis and one Ukrainian player qualified for the main draw of the Serena Hotels ITF Futures Tennis Tournament here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

The main draw of the event will get underway on Monday.

Men’s Singles Qualifying Results Day-2: Shahzad Khan (Pak) beat Abdaal Haider (Pak) 6-2,3-6,6-3,Muhammad Shoaib (Pak) beat Ali Sahibzada (Pak) 6-1,6-3,Yousaf Khalil (Pak) beat Faizan Khurram (Pak) 6-0,3-2 Ret., Mudassir Murtaza (Pak) beat Asad Mahmood Khan (Pak) 6-1,6-2, Gleb Alekseenko (Ukr) beat Yasir Khan (Pak) 6-4,6-3,Ahmed Ch (Pak) beat Aman Attique Khan (Pak) 2-6,6-2,6-1,Usman Rafique (Pak) beat Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-7(2),6-0,6-1,Malik Abdul Rehman (Pak) beat Muhammad Wagas Malik (Can) 6-4,6-4.