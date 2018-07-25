Ten injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, Jul 25 (APP):At least ten people were injured in a blast explosion near Temir-nu-polling station at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when people were standing in row to cast their votes near polling station.

Ten people received injuries in the explosion.

The injured were shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off it and started investigation.