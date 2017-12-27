Ten-day seminar on Folk culture concludesThursday at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):A ten-day seminar on “Folk Culture and Heritage Management” concluding ceremony would be held here at
National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday.
The seminar was arranged by US Embassy in Islamabad, Lok Virsa, Boston University, American
Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), Interactive Resource Centre (IRC) and AUTAQ – a Network
of Cultural Organizations of Pakistan.
The seminar is aimed to revitalize and celebrate folk traditions that are the root of the creative,
emotional, social and spiritual aspects of people’s lives, said that Executive Director Lok Virsa
Dr. Fouzia Saeed.
Acting Counselor for Public Affairs Ms. Michele Los Banos will also attend the certificate
distribution ceremony in the concluding session of ten-day seminar.
