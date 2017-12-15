Temuri inaugurates Police Inter-Division Cricket tournament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri Friday inaugurated Police Inter-Division Cricket Tournament and said sports activities were very much crucial for a healthy society which not only promotes environment of competition but also inculcate the spirit to counter tough situation.

The event started with a match between Logistic Division and Operation Division.

The IGP congratulated SSP Muhammad bin Ashraf, Sports Officer Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ayub Awan and Assistant Sports Officer ASI Muhammad Tahir for holding this event

He said policemen get exhausted from long duties and such event would help to entertain them and provide them opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills.

He said this event would make policemen to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

He said other sports activities like hockey, football, wrestling, squash would be also arranged at Police Line Headquarters.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Mir Vais Niaz, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Ilyas, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob, SSP (Security) Jameel Ahmed Hashmi, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad bin Ashraf, SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Saddar) Aamir Niazi, SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, SP (Special Branch) Irsala Saleem and media representatives were also present on the occasion.