Television artists, actors pay tribute to Quaid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Television artists and actors Monday paid tribute to the founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

In a television programme, they said Quaid-e-Azam with his tireless efforts, given a recognition to the Muslims of the sub-continent and got a separate homeland for them.

Quaid-e-Azam’s vision was provision of such a place for Muslims where they could live with dignity and complete independence, they said.

They stressed the need to display unity and work hard for the progress and development of Quaid’s Pakistan.

Media had an important role in nation building so that it should portray positive image of the country by both print and electronic media, they said.

National Anthem and songs were played and game show was organised in the programme to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.