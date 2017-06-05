Telecos thank Anusha for tax relief in budget 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Cellular companies operating in the

country have thanked Minister of State for Information Technology and

Telecommunication Anusha Rehman for making concerted efforts to promote the telecom industry in the country.

In a joint letter written to the minister, the telecom companies

including PTCL, Jazz, Telenor, Ufone and Zong thanked the minister for

extending outstanding support to the industry in seeking relief on various tax issues in the Federal Budget 2017-18.

They said it was the result of the collaborative efforts made

by the Ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under

the leadership of Anusha Rehman, that the Industry had been granted

some relief on Withholding Tax and Federal Excise Duty.

They said the telecom industry has always been encouraged by

the present government’s progressive and empowering support, which is acknowledged by all stakeholders.

“This is just the start of creating a positive enabling environment for the sector. There are still some outstanding taxation issues that will require us to work together. As you very kindly offered, and as the Finance Minister stated during his budget speech, we request your continued support for raising the harmonization of tax issues with the provinces.”

They said the model of public-private collaboration, set up by the Ministry, would be a source of mutual benefit to the government, the industry and ultimately to the people .

They vowed to work together and continue the journey of creating a

flourishing ‘Digital Pakistan.’