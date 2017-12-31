Tele-medicine project being launched in districts of Punjab: minister

HAFIZABAD, Dec 31 (APP)::Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal

Tarar on Sunday said tele-medicine project was being

launched in different districts of Punjab.

She added that according to the project patients of remote

areas would be provided free medical treatment in the nearest

government hospitals through Skype and modern technology.

She was addressing a gathering on the conclusion of a

two-day free eye camp organised in the DHQ Hospital under the

auspices of an NGO, Mehvish and Jahangir Foundation Karachi.

She said that the government had provided unprecedented funds

for providing medical care to patients during the past few

years as it was a duty of the government to provide free medical

aid to patients but the importance of public-private

partnership could not be denied.

The minister said that hepatitis patients were also being

provided free medicines at their doorsteps.

She thanked Chief Organiser Muhammad Jameel Memon of the

NGO for sponsoring the free eye camp and said that serving

ailing humanity was the best deed.

She urged the philanthropists to come forward in this

noble cause.

On this occasion, the chief organizer said free

check-up of 650 eye patients were made while 230 eye

operations were conducted besides providing free medicines,

lenses and food.

Later, the minister distributed shields among the chief

organiser, physicians and surgeons.