Tehmina Janjua calls on Dar

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Monday paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, after assuming her new responsibilities.

According to a statement received here, the finance minister felicitated Janjua on her appointment as the first woman Foreign Secretary and hoped that she would utilize her rich experience of bilateral and multilateral diplomacy to further the interests of the country in the international arena.

Dar and Janjua also exchanged views on steps taken by the present government for betterment of the economy and improving the security environment.

The minister said with concerted efforts the country had been able to achieve macroeconomic stability and was now well set on the path to growth and employment generation.

He said the stable economic situation had greatly encouraged foreign investors as well as overseas Pakistanis to explore business and investment opportunities in the country.

He said in that backdrop it was important to have greater engagement with the Pakistani diaspora and foreign investors and facilitating them with regard to exploring business and investment opportunities in Pakistan.