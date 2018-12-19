Tehmina Durrani playing role to get NRO for Shehbaz: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Tehmina Durrani was playing her role to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for her husband and predicted that all the corrupt elements including politicians would be behind the bars by March 2019.

The former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was looking for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for his daughter Maryam Nawaz, but Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s President Asif Ali Zardari was not interested in any similar accord for Bilawal Bhutto rather using him (Bilawal) as a scapegoat, the minister said talking to a news channel.

Sheikh Rashid said Imran Khan was the only person fighting against corruption and the whole nation was supporting and appreciating him for the cause.

He said Imran Khan took stand on Panama case and lead it to the logical end.

The minister said Pakistan Railways was facing several problems but the government was committed to improve its performance in order to make it a profitable entity.

“Pakistan Railways launched 20 new passenger trains across the country by its own resources without purchasing new bogies or locomotives,” he added.

In order to provide maximum traveling facilities to passengers, he said, railways would launch 25 more new trains on different routes across the country soon.

