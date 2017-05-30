Tech coop an tintegral part of Pak-Turkey relations: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Chief Executive Officer and President of Turkish Aeronautical Industry (TAI) Dr. Temel Ketil here on Tuesday called on Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Defence Production.

The minister welcomed the dignitary and said the defence industrial and technical cooperation was an integral part of Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship.

Rana expressed satisfaction over Pakistan-Turkey brotherly ties and appreciated that the recent high level interactions between the two countries had resulted in unprecedented warmth in the diplomatic ties, a press release said.

The minister appreciated the role of Chairman Turkish Aeronautical Industry on progress made during the IDEF-2017 on T-129 attack helicopter.

He expressed happiness over signing of three MoUs between the two countries during IDEF-2017.

Both sides emphasized the importance of joint ventures in emerging technologies opined that investment by private sector companies in these areas would be useful.

They expressed satisfaction over ongoing cooperation in defence technical field making a special reference to PN Fleet Tanker, MILGEM Corvettes, 5th Generation Fighter (National Fighter Programme), T-129 attack helicopter and Super Mushshak Aircraft project.

Rana highlighted the promising potential of Pakistan-Turkey defence industrial cooperation and expressed support to capitalize this potential.