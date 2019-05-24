LAHORE, May 24 (APP):Zain XI and Haq Bahoo XI breezed into the final of the 5th Bahria Cup All Pakistan Floodlit Tape Ball Cricket Tournament after winning their respective semi-finals here on Friday at Bahira Town stadium.

Zain XI eliminated Kazmi XI by 6 wickets in the first semi-final. Kazmi XI batted first, and scored 29 runs in four overs, and Zain XI knocked off the necessary runs for the loss of four wickets. Zain XI pacer Umeri was declared the Man of the Match.

In the second semi-final, Haq Bahoo XI routed Sangla XI by seven wickets. Batting first, Sangla XI posted 50 runs in four overs and Haq Bahoo XI reached the target for the loss of three wickets. Ameen of Haq Bahoo XI was declared the Man of the Match.

Brig (retd) Khalilullah Butt, Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore, will be the chief guest on the final and the closing ceremony on Saturday.