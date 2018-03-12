Team will do well under Oltmans: PHF

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is hopeful that the national team would excel in the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Australia from April 5 after the appointment of coach Roelant Oltmans.

Talking to APP, a PHF official said Oltmans had joined the team and his first assignment would be the commonwealth games. “We are hopeful that the team will produce good results under his stint as he has got much experience,” he said.

It would be Oltmans’ second stint with Pakistan hockey after he coached the team in 2003-2004 till the Athens Olympics, in which Pakistan finished fifth.

Oltmans was initially appointed High-Performance Director by Hockey India in 2013 but took over as head coach after the ouster of another Dutchman, Paul Van, in controversial circumstances in 2015. Oltmans’ tenure as India head coach ended last September.