Teachers to play pro- active role in combating intolerance in society: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking as chief guest at inaugural ceremony of Early Childhood Education Training Course for teachers at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Monday urged the teachers to come-forward and play their proactive role in combating the tendency of intolerance in the society.

She said that only those nations make progress that held their teachers in high esteem as educators had critical role in character building and training of the students and children after the parents.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had introduced revolutionary reforms in key sector of education during past few years.

CM Punjab had taken practical measures such as quality training programmes for teachers, improved infrastructure of schools and colleges, digitalized curriculum upto matriculation, established Punjab IT Board GIS system to monitor attendance of students and to take update on the performance through SMS service.

Marriyum said that Punjab had taken lead in educational and other public sectors including health and time has come that other provinces should emulate what had been accomplished by Punjab.

Under the vision of former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif an educational reforms programme was commenced for up-gradation and infrastructure development of schools in the federal capital.

She informed that in the first phase 200 schools had been renovated and upgraded out of 422, whereas computer labs had been provided to 170 schools so far.

It was after 40 to 45 years an attention was paid on the improvement of infrastructure of the schools of Islamabad and a committee to this affect was constituted under Marriyum Nawaz of which she was also a member.

She said that it should be the right of the people of Pakistan to elect the representatives of their choice on the basis of performance. She reiterated that masses would reject those who had been creating chaos, anarchy and intolerance in the country round the clock.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also called for steps to promote national Urdu language as it was sine quo non to promote core values and cultural heritage of Pakistan. The minister also applauded the level of participation by women teachers at early childhood training course and hoped that women would continue to play their role for the betterment of society.

She said that different political parties were ruling in their respective provinces and they must take concrete measures to meet the expectations of the masses.