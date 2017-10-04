Teachers live in hearts, rule the souls

MULTAN, Oct 4 ( APP): Teaching is a profession

that teaches all other professions and a teacher takes

a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart.

Asst Prof Pharmacy Department BZU, Dr Bushra Nasir

said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday in

connection with Salam Teachers-Day marked on October 5.

She said that good teachers were the reason why an

ordinary student dreamt to do extraordinary.

Teachers were the fundamental for quality education and

so they must be motivated and supported within a well

resourced and effectively governed system, Dr Bushra said

and added that the day was reminder that we should continue

our fight to ensure that all can truly learn more and teach

in a better way.

A senior educationist Hashim Khan, who served over 30 years

in different public schools, said that financial health of the

teachers was improving for which incumbent government deserved appreciation.

A teacher should be well versed with his subject, Hashim

Khan said adding that a healthy society was shaped up when

teachers performed their duties earnestly otherwise society

may go towards decline.

He suggested that teachers should be engaged in non teaching assignments in summer vacations only with handsome renumeration.

All teachers dreamt of kinship jobs quota, return of

Provident Fund on retirement, enhancement of grant fir daughter

or son’s marriage, and one window scheme for emoluments on

retirement, said Ahmad Khan Niazi, another retired teacher.

He said developed nations have learnt to give privileges

and superb salary structure to teachers for reaching the heights

of sky.

Prof Tausif, an assistant prof of English believes that the

aggressive and rapacious onslaught of neoliberalism was seriously damaging the social sector around the globe and our country was no exception.

In a country where more than sixty per cent of the population

lives below poverty line privatization of education sector was

threatening the teachers and students alike, he deplored.