Teachers live in hearts, rule the souls

MULTAN, Oct 4 ( APP): Teaching is a profession
that teaches all other professions and a teacher takes
a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart.
Asst Prof Pharmacy Department BZU, Dr Bushra Nasir
said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday in
connection with Salam Teachers-Day marked on October 5.
She said that good teachers were the reason why an
ordinary student dreamt to do extraordinary.
Teachers were the fundamental for quality education and
so they must be motivated and supported within a well
resourced and effectively governed system, Dr Bushra said
and added that the day was reminder that we should continue
our fight to ensure that all can truly learn more and teach
in a better way.
A senior educationist Hashim Khan, who served over 30 years
in different public schools, said that financial health of the
teachers was improving for which incumbent government deserved appreciation.
A teacher should be well versed with his subject, Hashim
Khan said adding that a healthy society was shaped up when
teachers performed their duties earnestly otherwise society
may go towards decline.
He suggested that teachers should be engaged in non teaching assignments in summer vacations only with handsome renumeration.
All teachers dreamt of kinship jobs quota, return of
Provident Fund on retirement, enhancement of grant fir daughter
or son’s marriage, and one window scheme for emoluments on
retirement, said Ahmad Khan Niazi, another retired teacher.
He said developed nations have learnt to give privileges
and superb salary structure to teachers for reaching the heights
of sky.
Prof Tausif, an assistant prof of English believes that the
aggressive and rapacious onslaught of neoliberalism was seriously damaging the social sector around the globe and our country was no exception.
In a country where more than sixty per cent of the population
lives below poverty line privatization of education sector was
threatening the teachers and students alike, he deplored.
