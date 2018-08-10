Teachers can inculcate habit of book reading among students: Yusuf Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh said that a teacher can play an important role for inculcating the habit of book reading in students

He stated this while addressing a ceremony during his visit to National Book Foundation (NBF) on Friday. The minister was welcomed by the Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid.

Soon after his arrival at NBF, the Minister visited NBF Book Park where he planted a sapling.

He visited NBF Readers Club, NBF Book Shop, National Book Museum and section of kids’ book Kids Republic.

He also appreciated NBF role in the promotion and development of books.

Managing Director, National Book Foundation Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid also spoke on the occasion.

Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh also visited National Training Institute for Literacy and Non Formal Education (NFE) established by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

The Minister chaired briefing on functions and objectives of NTI. Chairperson NCHD Razina Alam Khan was also present on the occasion.

He was apprised that National Training Institute has devised National Plan of Action on Literacy and NFE in collaboration with all the stakeholders to achieve educational targets.

Meanwhile, Rector National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Lt Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman, HI (M) has also called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.

Both of them discussed matters related to education during the meeting.