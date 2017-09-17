Teacher Reforms Act to exploit teachers: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, Sep 17 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam Sunday said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was bringing Teacher Reforms Act under a conspiracy to exploit the lives of 40,000 teachers and their families.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of

teachers including Grand Teacher Alliance, School Officers Alliance

and others, which called on him here.

Ameer Muqam said that PML-N would not allow the PTI led provincial

government’s exploitation against teachers. He said that millions of

family members would be affected after passing the draft act from the provincial assembly.

He said that teachers were builders of the nation and they should be

given all the needed facilities to ensure the future of the country but unfortunately the teachers were depressed due to unavailability of perks and privileges.

He said that the PTI leader is running the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Bani Gala Islamabad and giving directives about the

future of KP people which was not in their favour.

He said that the children of Imran Khan were sitting in London so how

he can feel the pain of the children of others.

Muqam said that 117 primary schools in KP were closed while 223 were operating in tents and 10501 vacancies of principals and vice principals were laying vacant in KP which was a question mark on the performance of KP government.

He said that the Parliamentary leader of PMLN in KP Assembly Sardar

Aurengzeb Nalota would point out the issue in the house to save the

future of millions of children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.