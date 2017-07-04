Tea worth $491 mln imported in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Country spent US$ 491 million on the

import of tea during last 11 months to fulfill the domestic

requirements of the commodity.

Tea imports into the country witnessed 3.19 percent increase

during the period from July-May, 2016-17, according the data of

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 187,070 metric tons of tea imported into the country

during last eleven months of current financial year as against the

import of 159,003 metric tons of same period of last year.

However, soyabean oil imports into the country during the

period under review decreased by 35.35 percent as compared with the

imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2016-17, about 87,551 metric

tons of soyabean oil valuing US$ 112.531 million were imported to

fulfill the domestic requirements as against the imports of 134,943

metric tons valuing US$ 174.59 million during the same period of

last year.

Meanwhile, palm oil imports into the country during last 11

months grew by 12.76 percent and reached at US$ 1.746 billion.

During the period under review, about 2,409,220 metric tons of

palm oil valuing US$ 1.54 billion were imported to fulfill the

domestic requirements of the edible oil.

The palm oil import into the country during 11 months of last

financial year was recorded at 2,520,074 metric tons worth US$ 1.54

billion, the data added.

The sugar imports into the country reduced by 21.32

percent as during the period under review, 10,141 metric tons of

sugar worth US$ 4.668 million imported as compared the imports of

111,591 metric tons worth US$ 5.933 million.

It may be recalled that food group imports into the country

during last 11 months grew by 15.96 percent and it was recorded at

US$ 5.650 billion as compared with the imports of US$ 4.873 billion

of corresponding period of last financial year.