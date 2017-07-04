ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Country spent US$ 491 million on the
import of tea during last 11 months to fulfill the domestic
requirements of the commodity.
Tea imports into the country witnessed 3.19 percent increase
during the period from July-May, 2016-17, according the data of
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
About 187,070 metric tons of tea imported into the country
during last eleven months of current financial year as against the
import of 159,003 metric tons of same period of last year.
However, soyabean oil imports into the country during the
period under review decreased by 35.35 percent as compared with the
imports of the corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-May, 2016-17, about 87,551 metric
tons of soyabean oil valuing US$ 112.531 million were imported to
fulfill the domestic requirements as against the imports of 134,943
metric tons valuing US$ 174.59 million during the same period of
last year.
Meanwhile, palm oil imports into the country during last 11
months grew by 12.76 percent and reached at US$ 1.746 billion.
During the period under review, about 2,409,220 metric tons of
palm oil valuing US$ 1.54 billion were imported to fulfill the
domestic requirements of the edible oil.
The palm oil import into the country during 11 months of last
financial year was recorded at 2,520,074 metric tons worth US$ 1.54
billion, the data added.
The sugar imports into the country reduced by 21.32
percent as during the period under review, 10,141 metric tons of
sugar worth US$ 4.668 million imported as compared the imports of
111,591 metric tons worth US$ 5.933 million.
It may be recalled that food group imports into the country
during last 11 months grew by 15.96 percent and it was recorded at
US$ 5.650 billion as compared with the imports of US$ 4.873 billion
of corresponding period of last financial year.
Tea worth $491 mln imported in 11 months
ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Country spent US$ 491 million on the