Tea imports up by 1.84% in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Tea imports into the country increased by 1.84 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2016-17) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports into the country during July-March (2016-17) were recorded at $411.364 million compared to the imports of $403.924 million during July-March (2015-16), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country increased by 22.35 percent by growing up from 133,335 metric tons to 163,136 metric tons.

The overall food group imports during the first nine months of the current fiscal year increased by 14.95 percent by growing up from $3,939 million last year to $4,528 million during the current fiscal year, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 26.18 percent in March 2017 compared to the same month of last year.

The tea imports into the country were recorded at $49.980 million in March 2017 compared to the imports of $39.611 million in March 2016.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports, however witnessed

decrease by 10.76 percent when compared to the imports of $56.006

million, the data revealed.