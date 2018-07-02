Tea imports grow by over 6.7pc in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):The tea imports into the country witnessed increase of 6.76 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2017-18 as against the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports into the country during July-May (2017-18) were recorded at $524.018 million against the imports of $490.848 million during July-May(2016-17), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports, however, witnessed negative growth of 4.80 percent by declining from imports of 183,791metric tons last year to 174,968 metric tons during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food imports into the country during the period under review witnessed increase of 1.06 percent.

The food imports during the first eleven months of the outgoing fiscal year were recorded at $5,715 million against the imports of $5,655 million, according to PBS data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports into the country during the month of May decreased by 19.88 percent as compared to the same month of the last year.

The tea imports into the country during May 2018 were recorded at $31.036 million against the imports of $38.736 million in April 2017.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country witnessed negative growth of 26.2 percent in May 2018 when compared to the imports of $42.063 million in April 2018, the PBS data added.