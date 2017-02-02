Tea import decreases 5.45 percent in first half

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Tea import into the country during
first half of current financial year decreased by 7.99 percent as
compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-December, 2016-17, about 107,408
metric tons of tea worth $257.584 million imported to fulfill the
domestic requirements as compared to imports of 91,090 metric tons
worth $279.953 million of same period of last year.
According the data, during last two quarters, spices import
into the country also reduced by 5.45 percent as 85,331 metric tons
of spices valuing $64.852 million imported as compared to the
imports of 77,155 metric tons worth $68.595 million of same period
of last year.
During the period under review about 6,115 metric tons of
sugar valuing $2.558 million imported as compared to 7,671 million
worth of $4.02 million of same period of last year.
During the first half of current financial year, food group
import increased by 9.04 percent as compared to same period of last
year.
Different food commodities worth $2.846 billion were imported into
the country in last two-quarters as compared to the imports of 2.626
billion of same period of last year.
The other commodities which registered witnessed positive
growth in their imports included milk cream and milk food for
infants by 1.23 percent, dry fruits and nuts by 28.70 percents and
palm oil by 1.73 percent respectively.
