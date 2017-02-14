TDPs problems to be resolved on priority basis: SAFRON Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The basic problems of Temporarily

Displace Persons (TDPs) of North Waziristan Agency would be resolved

on priority basis and they would be resettled in their home town in

phase wise.

Talking to APP Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt General R Abdul Qadir Baloch said that the policy of Federal Government to provide maximum facilities to inhabitants of FATA.

He said education and health sector were being specially developed by the present government and various schemes of development have already been in progress in FATA.

To a question, he said that so far around 1700 laptops have been distributed among FATA’ students and over 10,000 laptops were

reserved for FATA students in Prime Minister’s Laptop Schemes while

2500 laptops would be distributed annually.

NADRA would establish new offices in the different agencies of FATA and in this regard a Senate Committee on SAFRON would asses the suitable place for the construction of its new offices.

SAFRON Minister appreciated the best services of mobile teams of NADRA in different areas of the FATA and providing facilities to the public.

To a question he said that passport offices would be functional within two month including one in Bajour Agency and other in Orakzai Agency.