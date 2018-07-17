TDAP to organize one-day mango show on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP):Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a one day “Mango Show” on Wednesday to introduce a wide range of king of fruits to dignitaries.

Among others, the event is likely to be attended by ambassadors, diplomats and businessmen.

Director TDAP, Muhammad Irfan told APP that Pakistan is one of the largest producers of mangoes in the world. Pakistan is ranked seventh in the production of mangoes.

In Pakistan, 72,703 acres of land is utilized to harvest mango crops and the annual production is two million metric tonnes. At least 1.3 million tonnes of mangoes are cultivated in Punjab only.

Sharing the objective of the event, he said it will develop the taste of the international community for the Pakistani mango varieties thus promoting soft image of Pakistan through trade related events.

To a question, he said wide varieties of mangoes would be displayed at the event to for international guests grown in Pakistan, especially Chaunsa, Dosehri, Langra, Anwar Ratol, Fajri, Saroli, Desi and Sindhri.

He said due to rich in taste, sweetness and quality the Pakistani mangoes are in high demand round the globe. Pakistani mangoes are very special and popular as it has a unique aroma and taste,” he added. The director maintained that the mango event was organized to attract international buyers, to increase exports of mangoes and to earn maximum possible foreign exchange.