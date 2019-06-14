LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):Top seed Tayyab Aslam set a showdown with Danish Atlas in the final of the FMC international squash championship after winning their respective semi-final ties in contrasting style here on Friday at the Punjab Squash Association Complex.

Tayyab lived up to pre-tournament predictions of making it to the final with ease and comfort, disposing off Zahir Shah in straight games 11/9, 11/3, 11/3 whereas eight seed Danish who caused the biggest upset of the event en-route to final by toppling second seed of the event in the quarter finals , continued his giant killing run making short work of another seeded player, this time the third ranked players of the grand event Ammad Fareed after 46 minutes battle with a score line of 11/7, 11/5, 8/11, 11/9.

Tayyab extended maximum punishment to his ever struggling opponent in the match with a variety of shots laced with superb placing inches above the tin.