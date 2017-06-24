ATTOCK, June 24 (APP): FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad said on
Saturday said a proper tax system was imperative for the country’s
development.
Speaking at foundation stone laying ceremony of District Taxation
Office here, the Federal Bureau of Revenue chief said from the tax paid
by the people, development work was carried out in the whole country. Taxation offices at district level would prove a milestone in promoting
tax culture, he added.
He said the people should not consider paying taxes as burden,
in fact, they contributed towards the country’s development by paying
their due taxes.
Tax system imperative for country’s development: FBR chief
