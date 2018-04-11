Tax amnesty scheme to help controlling corruption: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail Wednesday said that tax amnesty scheme would be helpful against corruption by stopping various unfair means to generate black money.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the advisor informed the house that this scheme was planned to enhance the tax net and include all those who were avoiding from giving due tax.

He termed this scheme as a unique one in the history of the country as the main objective behind this scheme was to further strengthening the tax laws, he added

He said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been given more powers to ask questions with having check and after this July, non tax payers will not be allowed to purchase any plot in the country.

He said that this scheme would also be helpful encouraging investors and businessmen to further investment in the country.

He questioned why some political parties like Pakistan Peoples Party was opposing this scheme despite the fact that middle class with having income of upto Rs 0.1 million will be exempted from any tax.