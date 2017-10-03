Tauqeer Nasir to inaugurate traditional `Sharbat’ point at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Newly established traditional `Sharbat Point’ would be inaugurated here at National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa on October 6.

Renowned Actor Tauqeer Nasir will be chief guest in the opening ceremony of newly established drink point.

The `Sharbat point’ will serve as a place to enjoy a variety of traditional “Sharbat” of the country as well as a tourist attraction for visitors.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr.Fouzia Saeed told APP that work is in full swing on remodeling of Lok Virsa to facilitate the visitors with more better and traditional way.

She said that reconstruction of CD bookshop and “Lok Khaba” is also underway which would be completed soon and re-open for the general public.

She said that renewed CD/BookShop would provide an opportunity to the visitors to buy the videos and CDs of folk music, documentaries of their choice.

She said that on daily basis thousands of people are visiting

Lok Virsa, adding that specially on Saturday and Sunday most visitors come from other cities to enjoy tour of Heritage Museum.