Tatarstan president heaps praises on Shehbaz before leaving Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 19 (APP): Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov on Sunday heaped praises on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif before leaving Lahore after completing his one-day visit to the provincial capital.

Shehbaz Sharif was at the airport to see off the visiting president.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tatarstan president said the Punjab chief minister had won their hearts with his great hospitality and love. “I have been overwhelmed with the warm welcome and generosity extended to me by Shehbaz Sharif,” he said adding that “my days in Lahore are memorable and I am leaving Lahore with unforgettable memories.

“The love and respect that the people of Punjab and Lahore have given me, are unforgettable.”

He also appreciated Shehbaz for rendering invaluable services for the progress and development of the province, saying his (Shehbaz’s) vision for development deserved praise and commendation. “I was impressed by Shehbaz Sharif’s extraordinary administrative capabilities,” he added.

The chief minister thanked the Tatarstan president for his visit to Lahore and said that the visit would certainly promote trade and economic relations between Punjab and the Republic of Tatarstan. He also presented a photo album to the Tatarstan president of his memorable visit to Lahore.

Provincial ministers Sheikh Allauddin, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, chief secretary and other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.