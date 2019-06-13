LAHORE, Jun 13 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani said on Thursday that 85 per cent task on his agenda to make the PCB a professional organisation through quality management and governance and to make domestic cricket tough and competitive besides forwarding recommendations in the PCB constitution to the quarters concerned has been achieved, which will help make the PCB a role model organisation in due course of time.

“During my so far almost nine months in office, I have done my best to introduce a new culture of quality management, besides making recommendations in the PCB constitution to bring overall improvement in domestic cricket and in the organisational set-up of the PCB,” he said adding “I feel contended in my so far endeavour,” he told the media here at Gaddafi Stadium.