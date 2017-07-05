Tariq Pasha assumes charges of FBR Chairman, Secretary Revenue Division

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Tariq Mahmood Pasha, a BS-22 officer

of Inland Revenue Services has assumed the charge of the post of

Secretary Revenue Division and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue

(FBR) with effect from July 4, 2017.

The FBR has issued notifications in this regard in pursuance

of Establishment Division’s Notification No12/4/2014-E-I dated July

3, 2017.

Before his appointment as FBR chairman, Pasha has served as

Special Assistant to Finance Minister, Secretary Economic Affairs

Division and Secretary Statistics Division.

Pasha replaced Dr Mohammad Irshad who retired in April this

year and was given extension till June 30 due to the budget

exercise.