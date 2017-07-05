Tariq Pasha assumes charges of FBR Chairman, Secretary Revenue Division

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Tariq Mahmood Pasha, a BS-22 officer
of Inland Revenue Services has assumed the charge of the post of
Secretary Revenue Division and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue
(FBR) with effect from July 4, 2017.
The FBR has issued notifications in this regard in pursuance
of Establishment Division’s Notification No12/4/2014-E-I dated July
3, 2017.
Before his appointment as FBR chairman, Pasha has served as
Special Assistant to Finance Minister, Secretary Economic Affairs
Division and Secretary Statistics Division.
Pasha replaced Dr Mohammad Irshad who retired in April this
year and was given extension till June 30 due to the budget
exercise.
