Tariq Fazal stresses need to promote Polo game in country

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday underlined the need to promote the game of Polo in the country.

Talking to media after attending the concluding ceremony of Jubilee Life Insurance Polo Cup 2017 here as chief guest, the minister said it was heartening that polo competitions had become regular feature of sports activities in the country.

“We should play our due role to promote the game of Polo”, he added.

Dr Tariq Fazal said the residents of Islamabad, specially youth, were taking keen interest in the game.

He said the government was taking initiatives to promote a healthy culture in the country and was cognizant of the fact that it was possible only through promotion of sports.

The minister said the polo ground in Islamabad was among the best in the world and the government would provide more facilities to make the game more popular among the people. He urged the media to play its due role in that regard.

Tariq Fazal said polo had become a popular sport in the city during the past few years. There was great talent in the country, particularly in northern areas, he added.

Replying to a question regarding resignation of Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, he said the minister would hopefully resume his charge of his ministry soon.

Meanwhile, Habib Metro Lines won the Jubilee Life Insurance Polo Cup 2017 by defeating ASEAN Polo Club in a hotly contested match by a narrow margin of 6-5.

Aon Rizvi, Ahmad Ali and Arslan Ahmad remained the focus of attention throughout the game with their superior technique.

At the end of match, the minister distributed prizes among the finalists.

Five teams namely PBG-Kalabagh 4, Habib Metro Lines, ASEAN Polo Club, Dominion Polo Club and PAF Polo Club participated in the tournament, which was played during the past week.