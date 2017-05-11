Tariq Fazal distributes assistive devices among disabled persons

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister of State Capital Administration Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday distributed assistive devices like sewing machines, wheel chairs among disabled persons at Al-Farabi National Special Education Centre.

Addressing the participants here at distribution ceremony of assistive devices, the minister urged the society to pay attention on the special children rather than taking pity upon them.

The event was organized by Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment of Disabled Persons in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-mal (PBM) helping hand for relief and development of persons with disability.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chuadhry further said these special children assets of the country and their role in the society is very crucial.

He said that if someone disabled due to certain reasons society should encourage them with their full support in every field of life. “Number of buses given to this organization due to which number of admissions had increased upto 250 special children,” he said.

He said for the development and the progress of special education for special children concerned departments signing special projects between internationally.

He said this is responsibility of the government, society to lead the special children in every sphere of life. Pakistan is the country for all of us it is not only for opposition or any other people so every one has their own right.

Later, the Minister distributed assistive devices like sewing machines, wheel chairs among disabled persons.

Parliamentary Secretary Maiza Hameed, Director General Azhar Sajjad and Fazal-ur-Rehman CEO helping hand were also present on the occasion.