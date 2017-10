Tariq Fazal calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office.

Matters pertaining to ministry of CADD were discussed during the meeting.

Mrs. Farhana Qamar, Member of the National Assembly was also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.