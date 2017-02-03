Tariq Fatemi meets US Ambassador David Hale

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister Tariq Fatemi, in a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador
David Hale Friday morning, undertook an early year review of
the state of Pak-U.S. bilateral relations.
According to a Foreign Office announcement, the SAPM and
the U.S. Ambassador discussed the prospective engagements in
the coming months as the new U.S. Administration settles down
in Washington D.C, with the two expressing confidence that the
momentum built over the past years, would be taken to higher
levels.
The SAPM underscored the need to further deepen engagements
between Pakistan and United States, both in the economic and
security realms.
He expressed the confidence that by continuing to work
together, the two countries will be able to strengthen
cooperation in fighting terrorism, in promoting peace and
security in the region and in harnessing the potential for
regional connectivity.
They noted that the strategic dialogue mechanism provided
the requisite framework for constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation.
This Framework comprises of six Working Groups: (i) Law
Enforcement & Counter-Terrorism (ii) Economy & Finance (iii)
Education, Science & Technology (iv) Energy (v) Security,
Strategic Stability and Non-Proliferation, and (vi) Defence
Consultative Group.
Given the state of flux in global geo-political environment
and growing turmoil in parts of the world, the SAPM also stressed
the need to pursue policies that promote harmony, inclusiveness
and cooperation.
In the present scenario, approaches that divide the world
on religious, ethnic and racial lines should be eschewed, he
said.
