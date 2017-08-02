Tariq asks PTI chief to clarify position

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said Pakistan Tehreek-i-

Insaf (PTI) leadership should take serious notice to the allegations

levelled by its MNA Ayesha Gulalai.

PTI chief Imran Khan should clarify his position on charges

framed by his own party MNA, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He said it was sad PTI spokespersons, rather than giving

answers of allegations, were levelling charges on her.

Tariq Fazal said Ayesha Gulalai alleged that women workers

were not safe in the party which was a matter to be taken

seriously by PTI.

To a question, he said the PML-N government under visionary

leadership of Nawaz Sharif, had put the country on track

of economic progress, development and prosperity.

He said the government in its four years, had achieved many

success including foreign investment, China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) and reduction in terrorism incidents and

loadshedding.

Tariq Fazal said the people of the country had elected

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister for five year term. PML-N

would also win general elections in 2018 on the basis of its

performance.