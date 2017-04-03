Tariq asks Imran to present himself for accountability

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to present himself for accountability.

Talking to PTV, he said the government was not behind the foreign funding case against Imran Khan, rather it was filed by his own party members with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PTI deliberately delayed the case on one pretext or the other, which had been pending for long.

He said the PTI chief himself was avoiding to appear before the ECP while on the other hand he was stressing the government to present itself before courts for accountability.

The government, he added, had never challenged the courts’ domain.

Tariq Fazal said the Supreme Court was not a trial court, but even then the prime minister presented himself before it for accountability and did not seek any immunity.

“We are only demanding the PTI chief to present himself before the courts for accountability,” the minister added.

He said the PTI had a negative attitude towards the state institutions. The party had been claiming that it had submitted details with the ECP in the foreign funding case, but at the same time it did not accept the Commission’s authority, he added.

The minister noted a conflict in PTI’s stance, saying when a verdict is announced in its favour, it hails it and in case of an adverse decision, it starts crying by terming it biased.

Speaking in the TV programme, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of PPP said the PTI should explain its position in the foreign funding case, while Akbar S Babar, former founding member of PTI, challenged Imran Khan to hold a debate over the issue at any forum.