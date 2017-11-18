Targeting innocent civilians along LoC, unethical: DGMO Pak Army

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Director General Military Operation (DGMO) Pakistan Army has conveyed to his Indian counterpart that continued deliberate targeting of innocent civilians along Line of Control (LoC) lately in Nezapir, Chirikot and Battal sectors are highly unprofessional and unethical.

During an unscheduled Pak-India DGMO Hotline contact, DGMO Pak Army said that such provocations also causing loss of innocent civilian lives were potentially dangerous to invoke an unbearable response, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release issued here Saturday.