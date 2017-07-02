Target to send two mln children to school by 2018 : BISP

ISLAMABAD, July 2 (APP): The government, through its

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has a target to send

two million children to school by 2018.

The other objective is to improve grassroots social

mobilization capacity through partnerships with provincial

governments and NGOs.

Highlighting outlook for year 2017-18 and beyond, official

sources on Sunday said in line with government’s resolve to run

BISP on transparent and efficient lines, the future focus is

attuned to regular revalidation/recertification of beneficiaries in

order to capture transitional poverty.

Successful completion of Pilot Phase of NSER and going for

national roll out and shifting of all beneficiaries from traditional

to scientific payment mechanism in future is also being focused.

The sources said the other aims are to consolidate partnership

with provinces to integrate federal social protection schemes with

provincial programmes to achieve equity for the poor and vulnerable

and facilitate government in using BISP Registry for targeted

subsidy provision under other sectors and elimination of non-

targeted subsidies.

Regarding target for 2017-18 and 2018-19, the sources said

these are successful completion of National Socio-Economic Registry

(NSER) and implementation of new data, implementation of Biometric

Verification System (BVS) all over the country and expansion of

Waseela-e-Taleem in 50 districts and achieving enrolment target of

1.6 million.

The other targets are integration of BISP beneficiaries in

other complementary initiatives of federal and provincial

governments and successful implementation of World Bank funded US

$ 100 million National Social Protection Project (NSPP) during 2017-

2020.

The sources said resent government had increased BISP budgetary

allocations from Rs. 70 billion in 2012-13 to Rs. 75 billion in

2013-14 which was subsequently enhanced to Rs. 97 billion in

2014-15 and Rs. 102 in 2015-16 while for 2016-17, the allocation

was further enhanced to Rs. 115 billion.

The quarterly cash grant has been gradually enhanced from Rs.

3000 per family to Rs. 3600 in 2013-14, Rs. 4500 in 2014-15, Rs.

4700 in 2015-16, and Rs. 4834 in 2016-17.

The number of beneficiaries has also increased from 3.73

million in 2012-13 to 5 million in 2014-15. At present, number of

beneficiaries is around 5.42 million.

BISP is also following path of automation and 97 percent of

beneficiaries are being paid through mode of technology.

Successful launch of pilot phase of NSER and completion of

Desk Approach with 89 per cent overage. Successful start of BVS in

43 districts and this system will be expanded on gradual basis.

BISP has also inducted an increase in per adult equivalent

monthly food consumption by Rs. 69.

Moreover, for graduation of beneficiaries, Akhuwat through

Chief Minister’s Self Employment Schemes of Punjab & Gilgit-

Baltistan and through Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan

Scheme, has provided interest-free loans to 76,196 beneficiaries.