Target of 55,000MW energy generation set by govt: minister

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan Friday said the government has set target of 55,000MW power generation by 2030 out of which 18,000MW power generation will be generated from renewable resources.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of TSG training Simulator at Technical Services Group (TSG) of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited, here on Friday.

Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke SHINDO of Japan jointly inaugurated TSG training Simulator.